Involuntary Manslaughter Verdict in Salina Murder Case

A man accused of first degree murder in connection with a death in Salina back in 2018 was found guilty instead of lesser charges.

At the conclusion of a jury trial late last week, jurors found 26-year-old Mika Thille guilty of involuntary manslaughter, rather than first degree murder. The first degree murder conviction could have carried a 50-year mandatory minimum sentence. The lesser charge he was convicted of carries a sentence of 31 to 136 months, depending upon any prior criminal conduct.

Thille was represented by Salina attorney Richard Blackwell. Blackwell’s office issued a statement to KSAL News which reads in a part:

“The Thille trial initially seemed like a slam dunk for prosecutors. But Richard Blackwell hammered a hole in the prosecution’s case — the role of the second gun found on the scene — and raised doubt among jurors. Blackwell then relentlessly attacked the credibility of the prosecution’s star witness and told the jury that some of the prosecution’s witnesses were biased beyond belief. Thille trial watchers credit Richard Blackwell for delivering a compelling closing argument, in which he held that the prosecution had failed to prove its case.”

The case stems from the death of 30-year-old Justin Willingham. On Friday, November 30th, 2018, police officers were dispatched to 703 State Street in Salina in reference to a call of shots fired. Officers found Willingham shot inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thille was arrested in connection with the crime later that same day. He currently is being held in the Saline County Jail awaiting sentencing.

