I-70 Now Closed at Goodland

January 25, 2022
The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado. Motorists traveling west are advised to use alternate routes or delay travel if possible.

Additional closures may be necessary if conditions worsen. Please follow Northwest Kansas KDOT on Facebook (www.facebookcom/nwkansaskdot) or Twitter (@NWKansasKDOT) for updates.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

