The death of a Kansas prison inmate is under investigation.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Rutter was found experiencing a medical issue in his cell at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Corrections staff started lifesaving measures, but Rutter died a short time later.

Rutter was serving a sentence for convictions in Johnson and Wyandotte counties for aggravated burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.