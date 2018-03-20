Hoisington Child Missing

A missing child in the Barton County community of Hoisington prompted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue an alert Tuesday evening.

According to the KBI, the Hoisington Police Department requested an endangered person advisory for a missing Hoisington girl. The whereabouts of 2-year-old Iviona Lewis are unknown.

Lewis is a black female, 3 ft. tall and approximately 27 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Lewis was last seen, wearing only a blue pull-up diaper, Sunday night at approximately 11 p.m. at 414 N Elm in Hoisington.

The Hoisington Police Department asks anyone who comes in contact with Lewis, or has any other information known about this case, including past sightings, to immediately call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS CRIME.