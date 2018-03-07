Help Narcissist Husband?

My husband leans to be narcissist. Is there anything I can do to help him or to let him understand how he is seen? I know we can only be responsible for our own actions but if my actions could awaken something in him – I would do it.

Dear Wife,

If your husband truly is a narcissist, my heart goes out to you.

Why? Because the behavior traits associated with a narcissist will tell you that, lucky you, here are the things you get to live with…

A narcissist:

• Feels they are the most important person on the planet.

• Believes they are special, unique, brilliant…a genius.

• See themselves as highly attractive, especially to the opposite sex.

• Feels entitled to admiration and special treatment by others.

• Believes their lead should be followed without question.

• Lacks empathy for the wishes or wellbeing of others.

• Uses, in negative ways, other people to meet their own needs.

• Is arrogant to the point of utter conceit.

• Feels superior to others.

Oh, dear Wife, while YOU can see your husband clearly in some of the items I have listed, I am certain that your narcissistic-leaning husband DOES NOT!

True narcissists do not see themselves as anything other than pure perfection! Narcissists do not recognize their own narcissism. And, they do not seek treatment for their toxic narcissism unless, and until, it causes problems in their life.

So…How can you help him understand how he is seen and perceived by others?

You can parrot (repeat) back to him what others have said about him.

You can point out the behaviors you see in him from this list.

You can refuse to buy into his narcissism.

You can point him back toward reality by sharing your perceptions with him.

…and, if you’re brave enough, you can show him this blog…and tell him you were the one who posed this question.

Good luck, dear Wife. And remember, even narcissists deserve love!

