Heart Testing Event For Area Kids

Due to the success of its heart check event last August, The Back*N*Black initiative, in partnership with My Heart Check, is proud to announce its second heart test event for Central Kansas kids.

The Back*N*Black initiative was started by Salina resident Barry Weis, who was born with a Congenital Heart Defect. Its mission is to eradicate Sudden Cardiac Arrest among children.

In recognition of National Heart Month in February, the next heart check event will be held Saturday, February 12.

“We tested 50 kids last August and were extremely moved by the parents we met, and the support received from my hometown of Salina. The event far exceeded expectations”, Weis said.

The February 12 event will once again be held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University and will include comprehensive heart testing, including EKG and Echocardiogram for just $149.00.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

These tests can cost as much as $1,500.00 at most medical facilities.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Facts:

SCA is the #1 cause of death on school campuses

SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes

135 kids die each week from SCA

Most SCA victims show no prior symptoms

More than 90% of SCA victims die

SCA can be prevented through testing and knowledge

Event Details:

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Kansas Wesleyan University / Student Activity Center

Screening Cost: $149.00 (Financial assistance is available)

Open to Ages 8 to 25

Pre-Registration Appointment Required at https://myheartcheck.org

Learn more:

www.backnblack.org