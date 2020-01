The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft and damage to property case after thieves stole part of the exhaust system off a pickup.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that an employee at Great Plains MFG in Assaria had parked a 2018 Ford F150 outside of the workshop located at 389 W. First Street.

Deputies say sometime between 6:30am and 8am Tuesday, someone removed the catalytic converter by cutting it off the exhaust system and drove away. Loss and damage is listed at $600.