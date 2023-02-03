Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 16 °

Gov. Kelly: Integra Technologies to Expand Operations in Wichita

MetrosourceFebruary 3, 2023

A Wichita-based semiconductor-manufacturing plant is expanding its operations.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made the announcement during yesterday’s late-afternoon news conference in Topeka that the planned Integra Technologies facility would provide two thousand new local jobs.

Officials say the employee-owned company operates facilities both here and in California’s Silicon Valley. It reportedly offers state-of-the art products and services for military, aerospace, medical, aviation, automotive, commercial and industrial applications.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

7/6 K-State Plays Host to 10/9 Texa...

GAME 23 7/6 KANSAS STATE (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) vs. 10/9 TEXAS (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) Saturday, February 4...

February 3, 2023 Comments

Upset Bid Falls Short vs. No. 3 Hou...

Sports News

February 3, 2023

No. 8 Kansas Plays at No. 13 Iowa S...

Sports News

February 3, 2023

Gov. Kelly: Integra Technologies to...

Kansas News

February 3, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gov. Kelly: Integra Techn...
February 3, 2023Comments
Stolen SUV Recovered
February 3, 2023Comments
Powerball Climbs to $700 ...
February 3, 2023Comments
Hoisington Police Investi...
February 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra