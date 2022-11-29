Fundraising Effort For Family

An effort is underway to collect donations for the family of a Salina man who was killed in a workplace accident.

Last week on Wednesday 27-year-old Natahniel Goben was killed in an accident at Crestwood, Inc.

A gofundme account has been established to benefit Goben’s young daughter. The account was established by his sister. She writes:

“Nathaniel Goben Unexpectedly Died on November 23rd 2022. Leaving Behind his only daughter, Serenity. I am asking for donations for funeral/ memorial costs and to be able to get her some presents from him for Christmas.”