Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 68 °

Friday Night Saturation Patrol Planned

KSAL StaffAugust 16, 2018

Saline County Sheriff Deputies will be out in force late Friday night, specifically looking for drunk drivers.

According to the agency, local law enforcement will be increased on Friday into the early morning hours of Saturday as deputies work a DUI saturation patrol in an effort to decrease the amount of intoxicated drivers on the streets.

Deputies on patrol will look for people driving too slowly, crossing center lines and running red lights, in addition to other signs that indicate intoxicated driving. If deputies stop a vehicle for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, they may take further action if the driver has the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his or her breath, if eyes are bloodshot or if speech is slurred.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a pre-designated area with roving sheriff’s deputies who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speeding, safety belt and other alcohol-related violations.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Friday Night Saturation Patrol Plan...

Saline County Sheriff Deputies will be out in force late Friday night, specifically looking for drun...

August 16, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Sacred Heart

Sports News

August 16, 2018

“Clear the Shelters” Pe...

Kansas News

August 15, 2018

New Dorm For Bethany Students

Top News

August 15, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Clear the Shelters...
August 15, 2018Comments
River Stop
August 15, 2018Comments
ATV Crashes on Salina KSU...
August 15, 2018Comments
Salina Man Jailed After A...
August 15, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH