Free Kid’s Lunches Available Today

The Rocking M Media Salina group of radio stations are again today make free lunches available for children. The radio station group is coordinating an effort to help provide meals, as needed, while children are out of school.

Here is the plan for Thursday:

Bravo Sliders-n- Bites is donating 100 kids meals, and Mahaska is donating drinks.

We will be distributing them from a loading dock in the parking lot behind our radio station, The radio station is located in the Townsite Building at 131 N. Santa. The parking lot is behind the building, on Seventh Street. The free meals will be distributed from 11 – 1.

Anybody who needs these meals for your kids, come on over. We are trying to reduce our amount of contact with the public, so we are asking that you just drive through, and we will give you the meals through your car window.

Please refer to the map so we can reduce traffic as much as possible.