Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 55 °

Fourteenth Most Wanted Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 27, 2019

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Dakota Bunting. He was wanted for felony distribution of marijuana and criminal discharge of a firearm.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,000 criminals have been caught and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

 

Bunting, Dakota, Wayne – Felony FTA Distribution of Marijuana / Criminal Discharge of Firearm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

2 Baby Donkeys Disappear From Pastu...

Authorities are on the look out for two donkeys--not even a month old--who appear to have been stole...

March 27, 2019 Comments

Cold Weather Rule Ends Thursday

Top News

March 27, 2019

KWU Softball Splits with Bethany

Sports News

March 27, 2019

Fourteenth Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

March 27, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fourteenth Most Wanted Ar...
March 27, 2019Comments
Legislation Passes Promot...
March 27, 2019Comments
Bennington Student Honore...
March 27, 2019Comments
Airplane Makes Crash Land...
March 27, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH