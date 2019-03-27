Fourteenth Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Dakota Bunting. He was wanted for felony distribution of marijuana and criminal discharge of a firearm.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,000 criminals have been caught and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted