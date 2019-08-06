Four Most Wanted Arrests
KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2019
The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already four have been caught.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:
- Maxwell, Brady, Steele
- Phillips, William, Lee
- Rykiel, Joseph, Jeffrey
- Wheeler, Nathaniel, Blake
Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,102 criminals have been caught, and 404 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
Salina Most Wanted
Maxwell, Brady, Steele – Felony PV Theft by Deception / Interference / Misd Theft by Deception / Poss Stolen Property
Phillips, William, Lee – Felony Poss Meth X2
Rykiel, Joseph, Jeffrey – Felony Violation of Kansas Offender Registration Act / Felony Poss MJ X2 / Battery
Wheeler, Nathaniel, Blake – Felony FTA Poss Meth X2 / Criminal Poss of a Weapon / Poss Firearm Under the Influence/ Poss Drug Para X2
