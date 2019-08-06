Four Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already four have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

Maxwell, Brady, Steele

Phillips, William, Lee

Rykiel, Joseph, Jeffrey

Wheeler, Nathaniel, Blake

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,102 criminals have been caught, and 404 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

—

Salina Most Wanted