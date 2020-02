A Fort Riley soldier is admitting to posting instructions for making explosive devices onto social media.

Twenty-four-year-old Jarret William Smith pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of distributing information related to explosives.

Prosecutors say Smith sent instructions on how to make an explosive to a person working undercover for the FBI in September 2019. He faces up to 20-years in prison and a 250-thousand-dollar fine on each count when he is sentenced in May.