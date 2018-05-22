Free Fishing Fun

“Fishing With a Cop” rolls out its fourth edition on June 2nd at Lakewood Park. Registration is now open for a free day of fishing in Salina.

The fishing event has been going on 13 years. It is a spin-off from the annual Lakewood Fishing Derby that has added the involvement of local law enforcement and draws hundreds of kids, parents and grandparents to enjoy fishing together.

As in the past couple of years law enforcement officers from Salina Police, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers and Officers with the Kansas Wildlife and Parks will be there providing hands-on advice for some young anglers while also displaying watercraft and patrol vehicles.

Drawings will be held for prizes. Organizers are reminding businesses that they can make a charitable contribution to ensure that every child will have a positive experience.

The 2018 Fishing’s Future – “Fishing With a Cop” is a free event for everyone, Saturday, June 2nd at Lakewood Park at 8am.

Prizes will be awarded at 11am.

For more information contact: Sgt. Brent Rupert with the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210