More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJuly 23, 2018

Sictenn people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. An expanded July list went online back on Saturday, July 7th.

In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants there are 48 people on the most wanted list in July, instead of the normal 24.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrests include:

  • Brandon Holiday
  • Tiffany Reeves
  • Justin Sanford-Genua

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Brandon Holiday – Felony FTA Poss Meth

 

Tiffany Reeves – Felony Poss Meth / Poss Drug Para X2

 

Justin Heath Sanford-Genua – Felony PV Forgery X4 / Criminal Threat / Worthless Check

