Festival Jam Lineup Finzalized

The lineup for the 38th SM Hanson Festival Jam is set, with one final band accepting an special invitation. The Jam is the official opening event of the Smoky Hill River Festival and traditionally the highest attended event of the Festival. Attendance for this single night event in 2023 was over 13,000.

The SM Hanson Festival Jam is fast-paced evening of music is fun for all, featuring four hours of music including 17 bands playing for 12 minutes.

The music changes every 15 minutes on the quarter hour. Quick set changes are possible through the backline equipment and stage staff provided by SM Hanson Music. The musicians get tuned back stage and then the frantic 3 minutes of switching bands begins.

According to SM Hanson Music, this year 27 bands applied from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas. The selection process and goals are to offer a variety of music from the region.

There are four new bands, three second timers, and a mix of other past performers.

Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 13th . Music begins at 5:45 with the Salina South High School Jazz Band, the special-by-invitation band.

Wristbands for 12 years and up are your admission. SM Hanson Music and many other local/regional merchants have wristbands for

sale.

Here is the complete lineup: