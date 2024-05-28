Festival Jam Lineup Finzalized

The lineup for the 38th SM Hanson Festival Jam is set, with one final band accepting an special invitation. The Jam is the official opening event of the Smoky Hill River Festival and traditionally the highest attended event of the Festival. Attendance for this single night event in 2023 was over 13,000.
The SM Hanson Festival Jam is fast-paced evening of music is fun for all, featuring four hours of music including 17 bands playing for 12 minutes.
The music changes every 15 minutes on the quarter hour. Quick set changes are possible through the backline equipment and stage staff provided by SM Hanson Music. The musicians get tuned back stage and then the frantic 3 minutes of switching bands begins.
According to SM Hanson Music, this year 27 bands applied from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas. The selection process and goals are to offer a variety of music from the region.
There are four new bands, three second timers, and a mix of other past performers.
Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 13th . Music begins at 5:45 with the Salina South High School Jazz Band, the special-by-invitation band.
Wristbands for 12 years and up are your admission. SM Hanson Music and many other local/regional merchants have wristbands for
sale.
Here is the complete lineup:
- 5:45 Salina South High School Jazz Band – Invitational band
- 6:00 Visual Lies New to Festival Jam. Self-described as Hair Metal/80s rock. Based in Lindsborg &ready to rock!
- 6:15 Downtown Funk 2023’s invitation band – making their 2nd appearance. Salina Central HS jazz and funk band
- 6:30 Don Wagner & Friends Don and friends have a new lineup. Adding a dobro and stand-up bass playing an Americana mix
- 6:45 Lix This is a Salina 4pc band. Playing a mix of classic rock for 40+ years.
- 7:00 King Tones They have played the jam previously, but it has been several years. 4pc band playing blues/rock.
- 7:15 Fed Up UPDATED – Salina based 5pc band will play Rock & Classic Rock This a substitution.
- 7:30 Hey Radio Wichita based band – a repeat – they promise more energy with a mix of Skate Punk and Pop!!!!.
- 7:45 Soul Preachers A Salina 3pc band – playing classic rock
- 8:00 Drop Everything New to the Jam. Scheduled in 2022 as The Box Turtles – lightning ended the show. Based in
Manhattan – this 4pc band with a new member lineup and new name will play their mix of Midwest rock
- 8:15 Kyndred This Hays based band played in 2022. A 5pc band is here to Rock a 2nd time – Heavy Metal
- 8:30 HyWay 14 New to Festival Jam. Pretty Prairie is home for this 4pc band. They describe their music as grunge-rock/red-dirt country.
- 8:45 Bootleg Mercy Multiple Rock Music award nominations. This 4pc band rocked in 2023 – playing Rock/Grunge
- 9:00 Dune Buggy This talented 5pc group has years of experience. Their 12minute set will include Rock & Pop.
- 9:15 Love Like War New to Festival Jam. Central Kansas roots – 5pc band playing Alt Rock. Lead singer is known as ‘Chewy’ – It’s a Star Wars thing!
- 9:30 Steve Hanson & Co. The founder of SM Hanson Music– their 38 th time at the Jam. Always a variety – always great.
- 9:45 The Blades You gotta love a rock/pop/funk band with horns! We have requested a larger stage area for the members (hard to count that high). Always a great end to the SM Hanson Festival Jam