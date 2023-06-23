Federal Mediator Called to Help Settle Ongoing Spirit AeroSystems Strike

A federal mediator is being called in to help both sides reach an agreement in the ongoing Spirit AeroSystems strike.

Officials with the Wichita-based manufacturer of large-scale aviation components — including fuselages — issued a statement yesterday stating that the company “looks forward to continued meetings” with union leaders.

Yesterday, the company suspended some of its production in response to the strike.

Union officials say, on Wednesday, 85 percent of its members voted to walk. Non-union employees reportedly are still on the job.