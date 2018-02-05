Two Most Wanted Arrests

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Sunday morning, one of them had been caught. By Monday there was a second arrest.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the two arrests include:

Andre Hull Sr – Felony DV Battery / Poss MJ / Poss Para / Driving While Suspended / Duty to Report Accident

Angela Williams – Felony PV A&D Drug Court / Poss Meth X2

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,679 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted