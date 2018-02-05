Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 15 °

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2018

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Sunday morning, one of them had been caught. By Monday there was a second arrest.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the two arrests include:

Andre Hull Sr – Felony DV Battery / Poss MJ / Poss Para / Driving While Suspended / Duty to Report Accident

Angela Williams – Felony PV A&D Drug Court / Poss Meth X2

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,679 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Williams, Angela, Marie – Felony PV A&D Drug Court / Poss Meth X2

 

Hull Sr, Andre, Curtis – Felony DV Battery / Poss MJ / Poss Para / Driving While Suspended / Duty to Report Accident

 

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Chase Ends with Crash

A man who told his passengers he did not want to go back to prison - was arrested after a short car ...

February 5, 2018 Comments

Salina Police

Meth Found During Arrest

Kansas News

February 5, 2018

Comedian Brian Regan Coming to Sali...

Top News

February 5, 2018

Assault With a Box Cutter

Top News

February 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Ends with Crash
February 5, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Meth Found During Arrest
February 5, 2018Comments
Two Most Wanted Arrests
February 5, 2018Comments
Man Tased after Slapping ...
February 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO