Another Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerFebruary 7, 2018

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Wednesday three have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Dillon Sonnier. He was wanted for felony drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,680 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Sonnier, Dillon, Adam – Felony FTA Poss Meth / Poss MJ / Poss Para

 

 

 

