One of Salina’s Most Wanted Quickly Caught

Todd PittengerFebruary 4, 2018

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Sunday morning, at least one of them had been caught.

According to Saline County Jail records, Angela Marie Williams has been caught. She was wanted for felony probation violations.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,678 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

CAPTURED

 

 

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018.

