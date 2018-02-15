Salina, KS

7 of Salina’s Most Wanted Caught

Todd PittengerFebruary 15, 2018

Three more people on the February list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The latest arrests now make seven for the month of February.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Joseph Haymond

Kayla Huff

Alicia Wilkinson

 

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,683 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

Haymond, Joseph, Harley – Felony PV Theft by Deception X2 / Theft / Criminal Use of Financial Card X4

 

Huff, Kayla, Dawn – Felony PV Poss Opiates / Poss MJ / Poss Para X2 / Aggravated FTA

 

Wilkinson, Alicia, Rene – Felony PV A&D Drug Court / Poss Opiates / Poss Para

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

