Farm Expo Coming to Salina

Approximately 250 companies from around the United States will be exhibiting their products at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center March 27 – 29 at the Mid America Farm Expo. Approximately 350 exhibits will be on display showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies.

The Expo began 53 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show, and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts approximately 8,000 persons over the three days.

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

Special features of the Expo, in addition to the variety of farm equipment displays, will include seminars on Farm Estate/Succession Planning, Cattle Handling, and Livestock and Grain Market Outlook. There will also be an opportunity for individuals to have their well water tested for nitrate and chloride all three days during the expo.

“This show has grown over the years to become one of the premiere early spring farm shows in the Midwest,” stated Carl Garten, Chairman of the Chamber’s Ag Division.“ This is going to be one of the largest shows we have had in several years. Companies from across the United States come to exhibit their farm machinery, equipment and supplies. Millions of dollars of equipment are on display. In addition to the displays, I think we have one of the best line-up of programs we have had for many years.”

There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9am-5pm March 27, 9am-5pm March 28 and 9am-4pm March 29. It is sponsored by the Agriculture Division of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.