Express Thanks In The New Year

Express thanks to live your best life. This can be done internally in quiet moments of prayer or meditation or it can be spread out in to the world.

Expressing thanks will help you feel happier. It will increase your sense of well-being, your energy and optimism.

While it’s easy to feel thankful for the good things you have in your life, what is hard, is to feel grateful for the challenges that life has delivered. This is where the notion of discipline comes in to play. Discipline is the exercise of self-control. You have the choice to see things in a negative light, or to give them a positive spin.

Practice and discipline yourself to feel, think and express thanks. Making the conscious choice to live in gratitude will be life changing.

In Gratitude for Life’s Lessons~

~I am grateful for the mistakes I have made, for they have taught me to grow in character.

~I am grateful for the forgiveness others have granted me, for it has taught me humility.

~I am grateful for the things I want but don’t have, for it has taught me patience.

~I am grateful for the things that have not worked out as planned, for they have taught me perseverance.

~I am grateful for the people who challenge me, for they have taught me to look within.

~I am grateful for my limitations, for it has taught me to rely on others.

~I am grateful for my failures, for they have taught me that new opportunities abound.

~I am grateful for the pain and suffering of my most challenging life lessons, for they have made me who I am today.

