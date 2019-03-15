Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 29 °

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffMarch 15, 2019

The month is not quite half over and nearly half of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online back on March 2nd. Since that eleven of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • Megan Luthi – Felony PV Burglary / Theft
  • Sarah Wilson-Mosher – Felony Theft

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,00 criminals have been caught and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

Wilson-Mosher, Sarah, Mae – Felony Theft

 

Luthi, Megan, Lynn – Felony PV Burglary / Theft

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

The month is not quite half over and nearly half of Salina's Most Wanted have been caught. The Ma...

March 15, 2019 Comments

Pub Crawl Features New Stops

Top News

March 15, 2019

Officials Wary of “Buzzed” Driving

Kansas News

March 15, 2019

Governor Critical of Tax Legislatio...

Kansas News

March 15, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Officials Wary of “...
March 15, 2019Comments
Governor Critical of Tax ...
March 15, 2019Comments
Kansas Senators Split on ...
March 15, 2019Comments
Hansen Foundation ‘...
March 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH