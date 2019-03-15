Two More Most Wanted Arrests

The month is not quite half over and nearly half of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online back on March 2nd. Since that eleven of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Megan Luthi – Felony PV Burglary / Theft

Sarah Wilson-Mosher – Felony Theft

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,00 criminals have been caught and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted