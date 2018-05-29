8th Medallion Quest Clue Released

The 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is into day five.

So far eight clues have been released. They are:

Sparkling fragment Case of the missing pie That is so old school Duck and linen Past prime time Put the business behind you Sun up side down Twice ejected.

Two clues are released daily, at 7:30 in the morning and 5:30 in the evening, until the medallion is found.

Clues can be heard on the radio, and seen online here on KSAL.COM. They will originate from the Medallion Quest page of the River Festival website. The clues will also be posted on the west entry doors of the Arts and Humanities office located at 211 W. Iron Ave.

The hand-crafted art medallion will be hidden on public property somewhere in Salina.

A Festival Quest Weekend Package will be awarded to the first-eligible person to find the medallion and follow its direction to claim the prize.

The prize package includes: