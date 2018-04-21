Salina, KS

Another Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerApril 21, 2018

A tenth person on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted has now been caught.

According to Saturday morning Saline County Jail records, Jesse Wray was arrested.  He was wanted for crimes that include criminal possession of a weapon and theft.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The latest list went online Saturday, April 7th. Since then, 10 of them have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 388 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Wray, Jesse, Dean – Felony FTA Criminal Possession of Weapon / Theft

 

