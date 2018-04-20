Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Nine people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Gabriel Seim. He was wanted for drug crimes and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The latest list went online Saturday, April 7th.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 388 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted