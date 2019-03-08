Eight Most Wanted Arrests
KSAL StaffMarch 8, 2019
The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online for not quite a week, and already eight of them have been caught.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the eight arrests include:
- Kevin Wayne Bollinger
- Rachel Lynn Matthews
- Kristy Lynn McMillan
- Harold Edward Metzger
- Drew Thomas Phillips
- Alejandro Javier Quintana
- Anthony Darrell Richardson
- Austin Ryder Werner
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released.
Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,00 criminals have been caught and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
Salina Most Wanted
(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)
Bollinger, Kevin, Wayne – Felony FTA Poss Meth / Poss Drug Para X2 / Interference / Traffic Other
Matthews, Rachel, Lynn – Felony FTA Theft / Poss Oxycodone / Poss Zolpidem / Poss Drug
McMillan, Kristy, Lynn – Felony PV Poss Meth / Battery
Metzger, Harold, Edward – Felony PV Burglary / Theft / Trespassing
Phillips, Drew, Thomas – Felony Conspiracy Distribute Meth & Alprazolam / Traffic Contraband in Correctional Faciltiy
Quintana, Alejandro, Javier – Felony PV Poss Marijuana
Richardson, Anthony, Darrell – Felony FTA Poss Meth / Poss Drug Para / Traffic Charges / Agg FTA
Werner, Austin, Ryder – Felony PV Interference
