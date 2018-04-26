Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 38 °

11th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerApril 26, 2018

Nearly a dozen people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is  William Donahue Jr. He was wanted for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The latest list went online Saturday, April 7th. Since then, 11 of them have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 388 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Donahue Jr, William, Victor – Felony FTA Burglary / Theft / Criminal Damage to Property

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Ninth Street Tree Removal Begins

Over 50 trees along one of the busiest streets in Salina will soon disappear. According to the Ci...

April 26, 2018 Comments

Teacher Receives Inaugural Scholars...

Top News

April 26, 2018

Eisenhower Museum Redesign to Begin

Kansas News

April 26, 2018

11th Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

April 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Eisenhower Museum Redesig...
April 26, 2018Comments
11th Most Wanted Arrest
April 26, 2018Comments
Salina Central Receives S...
April 26, 2018Comments
Plein Air in Downtown Sal...
April 26, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH