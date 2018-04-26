11th Most Wanted Arrest

Nearly a dozen people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is William Donahue Jr. He was wanted for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The latest list went online Saturday, April 7th. Since then, 11 of them have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 388 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

