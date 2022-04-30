Durable Outdoor License Cards Becoming Available

A new licensing system will improve the customer experience for all outdoor recreationalists in the Sunflower State. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, “Go Outdoors Kansas” will launch within a couple of weeks.

According to the agency, as part of the enhanced system, outdoor-goers will have the ability to purchase a durable license card upgrade that can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. These collectible cards resemble the style of a credit card and will be optional for every customer to purchase for an additional $6.

Each card will include the customer’s information and current licenses at the time of purchase. The hard cards may be purchased anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold and will be mailed within one week of purchase.

Two design options will be available for purchase, both featuring artwork created by local illustrator and graphic designer, Dustin Teasley of Pratt, KS. Purchasers can select between a crappie and a pheasant, or purchase both designs. Purchasers must simply have a current fishing or hunting license on file.