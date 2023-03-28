Drug Distribution Arrest

A Salina man is now facing drug distribution charges after smashing his car into a parked truck on Monday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Gregory Walburn was driving a 2006 Lincoln LS eastbound in the 700 block E. Neal around 11pm and hit a parked Chevy Silverado.

Walburn was arrested on DUI charges and will also face possible charges for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Police say they found 155 pills suspected of being Fentanyl in his possession as well.