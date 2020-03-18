Drive-thru Recycling and Hazardous Waste Centers Close

The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC) and Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility will be closed Thursday March 19, 2020 until further notice to align with the following:

• The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 days to slow the spread, which began on March 16 and involves avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15-day period.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for the next eight weeks, which recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

• Governor Kelly’s Executive Order NO. 20-04, effective through May 1 on social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. Sanitation Cancellations (until further notice) Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC) facility Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility

If you have any questions, please call General Services at 309-5750.