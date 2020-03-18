Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 57 °

Drive-thru Recycling and Hazardous Waste Centers Close

KSAL StaffMarch 18, 2020

The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC) and Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility will be closed Thursday March 19, 2020 until further notice to align with the following:

• The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 days to slow the spread, which began on March 16 and involves avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15-day period.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for the next eight weeks, which recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
• Governor Kelly’s Executive Order NO. 20-04, effective through May 1 on social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. Sanitation Cancellations (until further notice) Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC) facility Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility

If you have any questions, please call General Services at 309-5750.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Sports News

KSHSAA Cancels Sports for Rest of S...

As expected, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has canceled the spring sports seas...

March 18, 2020 Comments

New KDHE Mandate For Kansas Travele...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 18, 2020

Drive-thru Recycling and Hazardous ...

COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Disconnects of Water Services Suspe...

COVID-19

March 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New KDHE Mandate For Kans...
March 18, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3...
March 18, 2020Comments
Free Fares For All Public...
March 18, 2020Comments
Commodities Distribution ...
March 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH