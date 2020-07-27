Drive-Through Picture Opportunity Replaces Walk-The-Stage Event

Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, both Salina Central and Salina South have changed the format of the walk-the-stage event to a drive-through picture opportunity at the individual high schools.

According to USD 305 the event at Salina Stadium has been cancelled. Instead, the following drive-through photo events have been scheduled:

Central High School’s drive-through will occur between the stadium and gym or East side of building.

Salina High School South will use their main front drive (located on the north side of the building).

On August 1, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central and South will hold a drive-through picture opportunity for all 2020 graduates. Graduates may drive up and have a photograph taken receiving their diploma at the school they attended. Interstate Photography will be on hand to take photographs but families are also welcome to take pictures as well.

To honor everyone’s time, please follow the time allocations listed below:

A-C: 8:00-8:30

D-G: 8:30-9:00

H-J: 9:00-9:30

K-Q: 9:30-10:00

R-T: 10:00-10:30

U-W: 10:30-11:00

The school will provide a backdrop and a diploma cover for the picture. They request that students wear their graduation cap and gown (students will not have to wear a mask during photograph). Guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.