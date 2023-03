An elderly couple is dead following a double homicide in Junction City.

Police say 75-year-old Valerie Krissman and 80-year-old Roland Krissman were found dead Saturday night inside their home in the 700-block of West First Street.

Two suspects, a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested yesterday in Michigan on two counts of felony murder, aggravated robbery and felony theft.