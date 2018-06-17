Donors Needed to “Pump Up The Volume”

Donors are needed to “Pump up the Volume”and give the gift of life.

The American Red Cross and Rocking M Media invite you to the 23rd annual Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive June 25-27 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church. The annual summer blood drive remains extremely successful because of Salina’s generous blood donors.

As they did over the last few years, Rocking M listeners can donate blood during the three-day drive and vote for their favorite participating radio station (including: Newsradio 1150 KSAL-AM, 1560 “The General”, KABI-AM; 92.7 The New Zoo, KZUH-FM; Y-93.7, KYEZ-FM; 95.5 The Rock, KVOB-FM; Real Country 101.7, KDJM-FM and FM 104.9, KSAL-FM.) The winning station will receive a traveling trophy and, of course, bragging rights in this friendly competition.

“We love participating in this event every year,” said Ken Jennison, Rocking M Media Promotions Director. “The Salina stations love having the friendly competition while also helping pump up our community’s blood supply at the same time. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of this wonderful community.”

This Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive comes as the Red Cross is urging individuals to help ensure blood is never missing from hospital shelves by donating blood through the Missing Types campaign. The goal of Missing Types is to inspire new blood donors and those who heaven’t given in a while to give this summer and become a regular blood donor for patients in need in the years to come. For the past four years, new Red Cross blood donors have declined by about 80,000 each year. More blood donors are needed now to fill the gaps.

Only about three percent of the U.S. population gives blood, which means a heavy reliance on repeat donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply. New blood donors are especially needed during the summer months because many schools where blood drives are held–and where new donors give–are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacations.

The 23rd Annual Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive is Monday and Tuesday, June 25 and 26 from noon-7 p.m., as well as, Wednesday, June 27 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Sunrise Prebyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit, Salina.

To donate the Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the sponsor code PUTV.