Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 6, 2023

A battered woman calls 911 behind the locked door of her bathroom.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 500 block of Saturn Street around 7pm on Saturday to investigate a domestic dispute in progress.

Police say 27-year-old Aaron Ordonez tried to push the door shut on an officer when he tried to enter, and then kicked a cop as he was being arrested. The 25-year-old female victim said that Ordonez was intoxicated and became violent when she told him to take a shower.

He allegedly punched and pushed her down before choking her and kept her from leaving the bedroom. When she finally broke free she grabbed her 6-year-old son and ducked into the bathroom. The boy was not hurt.

He’s now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, aggravated kidnapping and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrest

A battered woman calls 911 behind the locked door of her bathroom. Salina Police Captain Paul For...

February 6, 2023 Comments

