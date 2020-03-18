Salina, KS

Disconnects of Water Services Suspended

March 18, 2020

In accordance with Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-05 which temporarily prohibits utility disconnects, the City of Salina suspended disconnection of water services for non-payment at 12:01 p.m. on March 17, 2020.

Customers are encouraged to continue to pay their water bills using any of the following options:

  • Online: www.salina-ks.gov (e-checks or credit cards are accepted)
  • Phone: (785) 309-5740
  • Mail: City of Salina Water Dept., PO Box 1307, Salina, KS 67402-1307)
  • Drop-box: located on the southwest side of the circle drive of the City County Building, 300 W. Ash St.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Water Customer Accounting at (785) 309-5740.

