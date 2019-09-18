Cut-A-Thon For a Great Cause

A Salina hair salon is hosting a special event next week.

Hair Affaire Salon, 808 E. Crawford, Salina, is hosting a Cut-A-Thon event where proceed go to benefit Salina Shares from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The salon is also hosting a bake sale at the same time on Wednesday, where funds are being raised for a Salina infant named, Maverick, who is dealing with an ASAL deficiency. This fundraiser will assist his family in everyday expenses while his is in Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

