Cut-A-Thon For a Great Cause

KSAL StaffSeptember 18, 2019

A Salina hair salon is hosting a special event next week.

Hair Affaire Salon, 808 E. Crawford, Salina, is hosting a Cut-A-Thon event where proceed go to benefit Salina Shares from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The salon is also hosting a bake sale at the same time on Wednesday, where funds are being raised for a Salina infant named, Maverick, who is dealing with an ASAL deficiency. This fundraiser will assist his family in everyday expenses while his is in Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

More information can be found here:

