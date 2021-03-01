Salina, KS

Cultivating Courage – Northwest Kansas Women in Ag event happening February 20th

KSAL StaffMarch 1, 2021

Have you been searching for a Women in Ag conference, but struggling to find one that fits your needs, or allows you to attend virtually? Whitney Larson has you covered. Cultivating Courage is a Women in Ag conference that will be happening virtually this February 20th, 2021. Whitney has gathered 14 speakers on various topics to help farm wives, farmers, and all agriculturalists in between. You can learn more about building confidence in the kitchen, as well as preparing some fast farm wife friendly meals (we all know how hectic planting and harvest can be!), the importance of mental health in agriculture, grain marketing, and SO MUCH MORE.

To register for this event, click here. You can follow Whitney on Instagram @farmwifeguru to stay up to date with more conference information leading up to the conference.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

