Crime Stoppers Reports Convenient Store Thief

Crime Stoppers reports various items that were stolen from a convenience store.

On Monday September 23rd between 4-4:30 AM, a female subject entered Rod’s 8 on 2140 W Crawford and began talking to customers and the clerk over a 20 minutes. During this time, the clerk went to the back of the business.

While the clerk was in the back, the woman went behind the counter and stole packs of cigarettes, vapes, six lottery tickets and four Mountain Dews. She then, placed the items in a black and white backpack. Prior to leaving the store, she grabbed two Armor wipes, a shop towel, a power cord and three sets of gloves.

Total loss was valued at $336.

