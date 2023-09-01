Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

By KSAL Staff September 1, 2023

Stolen tools are the focus this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On August 20, 2023, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 Blk of N Marymount Rd. for the report of a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was learned that between August 19th and August 20th, the toolbox door on a work truck had been pried open. Once entry was made into the toolbox the suspect(s) stole a Dewalt Cordless Framing gun, a Dewalt Cordless Bandsaw, an Occidental framing tool belt, an Occidental Stronghold Suspension System, and a Stiletto framing hammer.

Total damage and loss are estimated to be in excess of $1,000.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.