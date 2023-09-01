Stolen tools are the focus this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On August 20, 2023, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 Blk of N Marymount Rd. for the report of a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was learned that between August 19th and August 20th, the toolbox door on a work truck had been pried open. Once entry was made into the toolbox the suspect(s) stole a Dewalt Cordless Framing gun, a Dewalt Cordless Bandsaw, an Occidental framing tool belt, an Occidental Stronghold Suspension System, and a Stiletto framing hammer.

Total damage and loss are estimated to be in excess of $1,000.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.