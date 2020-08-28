Salina, KS

COVID-19 Clusters at More Colleges

Todd PittengerAugust 28, 2020

Officials at a couple of more Kansas colleges are dealing with COVID-19 clusters.

Officials at Tabor College say several students are either isolated or in quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19.According to the school, on Wednesday of this week a student experienced symptoms and contacted a medical professional. On the advice of the medical professional, the student was tested at the school’s COVID laboratory and the test result was positive. Teammates experiencing symptoms were also tested and two additional students were found positive. Following established protocol, the students are now in isolation in an approved location. The Marion County Health Department has been contacted and is determining who needs to be quarantined. Currently there are 3 students in isolation and 5 in quarantine.

Reno County health officials are looking into a cluster of COVID-19 cases that were ID’d this week at Hutchinson Community College.  Authorities say there are seven laboratory confirmed COVID-19 positive cases; six of which reside within Reno County. The school is closely working with local medical providers and the Reno County Health Department to identify the cases and their close contacts through contact tracing to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials stress to please continue to be vigilant by washing your hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a mask when you are in public places and stay at home if you are not feeling well. It is very important that people continue to follow the guidelines to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

