County Lab Earns High Grade

The Saline County Health Department Lab has received a zero deficiency report in a recent Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) inspection.

According to Saline County Health Department Lab Manager Kim Berry, this demonstrates the commitment of the lab to providing high-quality service and meeting the highest standards of laboratory testing.

“It is a testament to our commitment to providing excellent patient care and ensuring that our lab meets all of the regulatory requirements set forth by CMS,” said Berry. “We are dedicated to providing our patients with safe and accurate test results so they can make informed decisions about their health care.

The CLIA program, created by Federal Congress in 1988, sets minimum standards for laboratory testing across the United States. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulates these standards and inspects laboratories every other year to ensure compliance.

“I am proud of the hard work Kim put into taking care of people and running a great lab,” said Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Officer. “Well done on an outstanding inspection!”

For more information about the Health Department Lab or its services, visit them online.