Coronavirus Leads to Ks. Cancellations

MetroSourceMarch 10, 2020

Special Olympics Kansas is canceling several events due to concern over the coronavirus.

Officials say state basketball and cheerleading tournaments scheduled for March 14th and 15th in Topeka and March 20th and 21st in Hays have been cancelled.

Other cancelled events include all Young Athletes Programs and local team practices through March 23rd as well as the KU Unified Basketball Championship game on March 19th.

Officials say the Special Olympics serves a population where many are at an increased risk due to age or compromised immune systems.

