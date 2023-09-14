Constitution Day BBQ Planned

A Salina college is planning a Constitution Day celebration.

Salina Area Technical College invites everyone to join them on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the school’s annual Constitution Day BBQ. Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, cookies, more are on the menu.

The event also will ave volleyball, corn hole, and other outdoor games as well.

September 17 is Constitution Day and Citizenship Day (Constitution Day). This day commemorates the September 17, 1787 signing of the United States Constitution.