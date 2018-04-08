Community Spruce-Up Event Planned

Volunteers are needed for a Salina community-wide clean-up effort, in conjunction with Earth Day.
Community members are invited to join in the annual Spring Spruce-Up Salina. Volunteers of all ages rally together to improve designated areas, making our community a better place to live.
The Spring Spruce-Up community work day will take place on Saturday, April 21st, from 7:30 am to noon.
Tasks include picking up trash in the North Town District, picking up trash and cutting down invasive species along the Smoky Hill Rive, beautifying the Salina Downtown parking lots, cleaning the 1st floor of the Innovation Center located at the Masonic Temple, washing public sculptures, and building 50 rain barrels for free give-away.
Volunteers will meet for a free continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Friends of the River Foundation office, at the corner of Fourth and Walnut, before then dividing into groups and heading out to work on projects.