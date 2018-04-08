Community Spruce-Up Event Planned

Volunteers are needed for a Salina community-wide clean-up effort, in conjunction with Earth Day.

Community members are invited to join in the annual Spring Spruce-Up Salina. Volunteers of all ages rally together to improve designated areas, making our community a better place to live.

Tasks include

Volunteers will meet for a free continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Friends of the River Foundation office, at the corner of Fourth and Walnut, before then dividing into groups and heading out to work on projects.