BREAKING NEWS

Closings & Cancellations in Salina Area

KSAL StaffJanuary 10, 2020

CLOSINGS

Schools:

  • Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is closed this afternoon (1/10/20)
  • Salina Area Technical College is closed for the remainder of the day (1/10/20)
  • Both Salina Central and Salina South High Schools have postponed tonight’s varsity basketball games (1/10/20)
  • For more on area high school basketball games dealing with postponements on 1/10/20, go here: https://www.ksal.com/weather-alters-hs-basketball-plans/
  • No Evening Activities are planed tonight at USD 307 Ell-Saline (1/10/20)

Government:

  • Due to weather, Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is closing at 3 p.m. today (1/10/20)
  • Because of the weather, Salina Public Library will be closing early this afternoon, Jan. 10, at 3 p.m.

Businesses:

  • Valmont Coating: No Second Shift Today (1/10/20)

Churches:

Events:

  • Due to weather, The Homestead Celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn tonight (1/10/20) has been postponed.  If questions please call 785-573-7173, ext 115.

 

Closings

Closings & Cancellations in Salina Area

