Closings & Cancellations in Salina Area

KSAL Staff January 10, 2020

CLOSINGS Schools: Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is closed this afternoon (1/10/20)

Salina Area Technical College is closed for the remainder of the day (1/10/20)

Both Salina Central and Salina South High Schools have postponed tonight’s varsity basketball games (1/10/20)

For more on area high school basketball games dealing with postponements on 1/10/20, go here: https://www.ksal.com/weather-alters-hs-basketball-plans/

No Evening Activities are planed tonight at USD 307 Ell-Saline (1/10/20) Government: Due to weather, Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is closing at 3 p.m. today (1/10/20)

Because of the weather, Salina Public Library will be closing early this afternoon, Jan. 10, at 3 p.m. Businesses: Valmont Coating: No Second Shift Today (1/10/20) Churches: Events: Due to weather, The Homestead Celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn tonight (1/10/20) has been postponed. If questions please call 785-573-7173, ext 115. Have a cancellation? Email it to [email protected] OR call 785-823-1111 Closings

