Closings 1-24-2021

Hannah Holt January 24, 2021

Schools: Sacred Heart High School St. Mary’s Grade School USD 239 – North Ottawa County USD 298 – Lincoln USD 305 – Salina USD 327 – Ellsworth USD 333 – Concordia USD 393 – Solomon USD 400 – Smoky Valley USD 473 – Chapman Government: Businesses: 81 Connection – No Morning Routes Sports: Churches: Events:

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.