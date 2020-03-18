City Implements Modified Approach to Public Interaction

In response to COVID-19 guidelines, the City of Salina has implemented a modified approach to direct public interaction at its various customer service locations. While public access is not prohibited, citizens are being asked to consider whether their visit to City facilities is for essential business, and whether the business needs to be done in person. Citizens are instead encouraged to conduct business by phone, email and online.

These efforts are being made to align with the following:

The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 days to slow the spread, which began on March 16 and involves avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15-day period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for the next eight weeks, which recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Governor Kelly’s Executive Order NO. 20-04, effective through May 1 on social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

The City of Salina encourages everyone to stay informed by following COVID-19 guidance from Saline County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

A list of City department numbers can be found online by visiting www.salina-ks.gov, followed by City Departments. Citizens can also call the City Manager’s Office at (785) 309-5700.